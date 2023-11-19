Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Greet Nation on Occasion of ‘Chhath Puja’ Festival

"May the worship of Sun God infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life. Jai Chhathi Maiya," the Prime Minister said. Kharge also extended his greetings to the people, and said, "My best wishes for the Sandhya Arghya of Chhath Puja, the great festival of faith, purity, devotion and sun worship.

Festivals & Events IANS| Nov 19, 2023 10:24 AM IST
A+
A-
Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Greet Nation on Occasion of ‘Chhath Puja’ Festivalknow-all-about-the-day-focussing-on-making-safe-sanitation-accessible-to-everyone-5571944.html World Toilet Day 2023 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Know All About the Day Focussing on Making Safe Sanitation Accessible to Everyone World Toilet Day 2023 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Know All About the Day Focussing on Making Safe Sanitation Accessible to Everyone
  • Videos
    India vs Australia ICC World Cup Final: Central Railway Announces Special Train Service From Mumbai To Ahmedabad India vs Australia ICC World Cup Final: Central Railway Announces Special Train Service From Mumbai To Ahmedabad
    • Close
    Search

    Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Greet Nation on Occasion of ‘Chhath Puja’ Festival

    "May the worship of Sun God infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life. Jai Chhathi Maiya," the Prime Minister said. Kharge also extended his greetings to the people, and said, "My best wishes for the Sandhya Arghya of Chhath Puja, the great festival of faith, purity, devotion and sun worship.

    Festivals & Events IANS| Nov 19, 2023 10:24 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Greet Nation on Occasion of ‘Chhath Puja’ Festival
    Chhath Puja (File Photo)

    New Delhi, November 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday greeted the people on the occasion of 'Chhath Puja' festival. PM Modi in a post on X, said, "My best wishes to all your family members on the auspicious occasion of Sandhya Arghya of Mahaparva Chhath.

    "May the worship of Sun God infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life. Jai Chhathi Maiya," the Prime Minister said. Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Occasion of Auspicious Festival.

    Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes

    Kharge also extended his greetings to the people, and said, "My best wishes for the Sandhya Arghya of Chhath Puja, the great festival of faith, purity, devotion and sun worship. Chhath Puja 2023: Over 1000 Ghats Readied Across Delhi for Chhath Celebrations, Says Revenue Minister Atishi (Watch Video).

    "Our great civilization that gives equal respect and honor to the setting and rising sun, shows how deep the importance of nature is in our Indian life. May this holy festival bring new enthusiasm, joy and immense happiness in everyone's life," he said. The four-day auspicious occasion of Chhath puja started on November 17 and will conclude on November 20.

    Chhath puja is observed on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla and six days after Diwali. On this day, people honour Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya, and seek their blessings and prosperity for their families and children. During Chhath, people also perform the arduous 36-hour Nirjala The third day, known as Sandhya Arghya, involves offering prayers to the setting sun, and the final day culminates with Usha Arghya to the rising sun.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2023 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Chhath Chhath Puja 2023 Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes Chhath Puja Festival Chhath Puja wishes Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Mallikarjun Kharge Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi
    You might also like
    Chhath Puja (File Photo)

    New Delhi, November 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday greeted the people on the occasion of 'Chhath Puja' festival. PM Modi in a post on X, said, "My best wishes to all your family members on the auspicious occasion of Sandhya Arghya of Mahaparva Chhath.

    "May the worship of Sun God infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life. Jai Chhathi Maiya," the Prime Minister said. Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Occasion of Auspicious Festival.

    Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes

    Kharge also extended his greetings to the people, and said, "My best wishes for the Sandhya Arghya of Chhath Puja, the great festival of faith, purity, devotion and sun worship. Chhath Puja 2023: Over 1000 Ghats Readied Across Delhi for Chhath Celebrations, Says Revenue Minister Atishi (Watch Video).

    "Our great civilization that gives equal respect and honor to the setting and rising sun, shows how deep the importance of nature is in our Indian life. May this holy festival bring new enthusiasm, joy and immense happiness in everyone's life," he said. The four-day auspicious occasion of Chhath puja started on November 17 and will conclude on November 20.

    Chhath puja is observed on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla and six days after Diwali. On this day, people honour Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya, and seek their blessings and prosperity for their families and children. During Chhath, people also perform the arduous 36-hour Nirjala The third day, known as Sandhya Arghya, involves offering prayers to the setting sun, and the final day culminates with Usha Arghya to the rising sun.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2023 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Chhath Chhath Puja 2023 Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes Chhath Puja Festival Chhath Puja wishes Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Mallikarjun Kharge Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi
    You might also like
    Team India Good Luck Wishes: WhatsApp DP, Status, Instagram Images, Facebook Story to Send Best Wishes to Indian Cricket Team Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Against Australia
    Cricket

    Team India Good Luck Wishes: WhatsApp DP, Status, Instagram Images, Facebook Story to Send Best Wishes to Indian Cricket Team Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Against Australia
    India Likely Playing XI for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final vs Australia: Check Predicted Indian 11 for IND vs AUS Match in Ahmedabad
    Cricket

    India Likely Playing XI for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final vs Australia: Check Predicted Indian 11 for IND vs AUS Match in Ahmedabad
    Chhath Puja 2023 Greetings for Usha Arghya: WhatsApp DPs, Images, HD Wallpapers, Wishes, Facebook Messages and SMS for the Last Day of Chhath Mahaparv
    Festivals & Events

    Chhath Puja 2023 Greetings for Usha Arghya: WhatsApp DPs, Images, HD Wallpapers, Wishes, Facebook Messages and SMS for the Last Day of Chhath Mahaparv
    Team India Good Luck Wishes: WhatsApp DP, Status, Instagram Images, Facebook Story to Send Best Wishes to Indian Cricket Team Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Against Australia
    Cricket

    Team India Good Luck Wishes: WhatsApp DP, Status, Instagram Images, Facebook Story to Send Best Wishes to Indian Cricket Team Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Against Australia
    India Likely Playing XI for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final vs Australia: Check Predicted Indian 11 for IND vs AUS Match in Ahmedabad
    Cricket

    India Likely Playing XI for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final vs Australia: Check Predicted Indian 11 for IND vs AUS Match in Ahmedabad
    Chhath Puja 2023 Greetings for Usha Arghya: WhatsApp DPs, Images, HD Wallpapers, Wishes, Facebook Messages and SMS for the Last Day of Chhath Mahaparv
    Festivals & Events

    Chhath Puja 2023 Greetings for Usha Arghya: WhatsApp DPs, Images, HD Wallpapers, Wishes, Facebook Messages and SMS for the Last Day of Chhath Mahaparv
    Chhath Puja 2023: Eight Artificial Chhath Ghats Built in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, Says Delhi Minister Atishi
    News

    Chhath Puja 2023: Eight Artificial Chhath Ghats Built in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, Says Delhi Minister Atishi
    Google Trends Google Trends
    International Men's Day
    50K+ searches
    France vs Gibraltar
    20K+ searches
    Maldives
    20K+ searches
    Reacher
    10K+ searches
    Germany football
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023

    Sam Altman Sacked: Anupam Mittal Invites Ousted OpenAI CEO To Build Foundational AI Models for India

  • Delhi School Reopening: All Schools in National Capital To Resume Classes Physically From November 20 As Air Quality Improves

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    International Men's Day
    50K+ searches
    France vs Gibraltar
    20K+ searches
    Maldives
    20K+ searches
    Reacher
    10K+ searches
    Germany football
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot