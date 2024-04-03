Every year, the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, popularly known as Shivaji Maharaj, is observed on April 3 in several states of India, especially in Maharashtra. As we all know, Shivaji Maharaj is one of the most revered figures in Indian history. Hence, the day is marked with processions and various events in memory of the Maratha warrior King. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2024 falls on Wednesday. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: All You Need To Know About Shiv Jayanti That Marks the Birthday of Shivaji Maharaj.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi Date

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj passed away on April 3, 1680. His death anniversary or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj punyatithi is observed each year to honour his legacy and contributions.

Shivaji was an Indian ruler and a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan who carved out his independent kingdom from the declining Adilshahi Sultanate of Bijapur, which formed the genesis of the Maratha Empire. In 1674, he was formally crowned the Chhatrapati of his realm at Raigad Fort. He was a skilled military leader, a strategist, and a visionary ruler who established the Maratha Empire in the 17th century. He is celebrated for his valour, administrative skills, and commitment to establishing a sovereign Maratha state against the Mughal Empire.

On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's death anniversary, various cultural events, ceremonies, and tributes are organized across Maharashtra. These may include processions, cultural programs, seminars, and discussions highlighting the life and achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Additionally, people pay homage to the great Maratha warrior by visiting his forts, statues, and monuments in his honour. Processions or parades are organized in some places to commemorate Shivaji Maharaj's death anniversary. These processions are held on a grand scale, and people are dressed in traditional attire, carrying banners and chanting slogans in honour of the Maratha king.

