Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022! There hardly are people in India who do not know Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was one of the bravest sons of the country, also known as 'Maratha pride' and the great hero of the Republic of India. In the year 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19 in a Maratha family. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated in India every year on 19th February on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The Maharashtra government has declared this day as a public holiday in the state. Shivaji Maharaj tried to establish a sovereign independent rule throughout India. In Maharashtra, this day is celebrated with great pomp. On this day, you can wish Shivaji Jayanti by sending greetings and wishes. If you also want to celebrate the day we have the best HD messages for you. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Know Date, History And Significance of Celebrating 392nd Birth Anniversary of Shivaji Raje Bhonsale.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was known for his amazing intelligence. He was one of the first Indian rulers who is said to have introduced the concept of a naval force to protect the Konkan region of Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name was Shivaji Bhonsle. In the year 1674, he was formally crowned as Chhatrapati or Emperor of the Maratha Empire. Since the Persian language was more used at that time, Shivaji Maharaj decided to promote the use of Marathi and Sanskrit in court and administration. Celebrate the happy anniversary wishes of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the king to Shiva devotees through Facebook, WhatsApp status, and messages. We have prepared some of these Shiva Jayanti Special Messages, Wishes, Greetings that you can send to all your relatives, loved ones, friends. Check out some of the best ones here: Rangoli Designs for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Easy and Creative Rangoli & Poster Ideas To Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Shivaji Raje Bhosle (Watch Videos).

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Messages

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shiv Jayanti HD Image Reads: Shivaji Jayanti Reminds Us of The Courageous Acts Of Chatrapati Shivaji Which Will Inspire the Coming Generations Forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to You.

Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: Chatrapati Shivaji Inspired Many Souls When He Was Alive and He Will Continue to Motivate the Youth of the Country for Generations to Come.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 HD Images

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Be Strong Like Him, Be Courageous Like Him, Be Inspiring Like Him... Be Like Chhatrapati Shivaji

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Greetings

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shiva Jayanti Quote Reads: Shivaji Jayanti Is a Special Occasion Because This Day the Most Special Hero of the Nation Was Born

Happy Shiv Jayanti 2022 Quotes

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022

People observe many cultural programs and processions in honour of Shivaji Maharaj. Plays depicting the life of Shivaji Maharaj are also staged at various places. Government officials give speeches on his life and his relevance in modern India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2022 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).