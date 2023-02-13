Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is a festival celebrated by people in the state of Maharashtra. The day is also known as Shiv Jayanti, a festival and public holiday in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 every year, celebrating the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj, the first Chhatrapati and founder of the Maratha Empire. On this day, people respect and remember Shivaji Maharaj's contribution to the nation. This year, India will commemorate the 393rd birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj on February 19, 2023. As Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Date, the history and significance of the observance and more. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Images With Marathi Quotes: Shiv Jayanti Banners and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Birth Anniversary of First Maratha Ruler As per Hindu Samvat Calendar.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti History

The history of celebrating the birth anniversary of Shivaji, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shiv Jayanti, dates to the year 1870. It was Mahatma Phule, the great Maratha ruler, who started the celebration of Shivaji Jayanti which was then taken forward by Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Shivaji Maharaj was born in Shivneri Fort on Marathi Shalivahana Hindu calendar Falgun's Krishna paksha 3, 1551/Julian February 19, 1630. As per historical records, when Shivaji Maharaj was just 16, he seized the Torna fort and, by the age of 17, had seized the Raigad and Kondana forts. Shivaji Maharaj promoted the use of Marathi and Sanskrit in court and administration.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Significance

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holds great significance for the people of Maharashtra, and the day is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. Shivaji Maharaj was named Shivaji Bhosale and was a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan. He is considered as the greatest Maratha ruler who carved an enclave from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur that became the start of the Maratha Empire. Shivaji restablished Hindavi Swarajya. On this day, people remember his bravery and honour him for fighting for the nation with full strength. On Shiv Jayanti, processions are held across Maharashtra, and people engage in plays depicting the life of the legendary ruler.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2023 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).