Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's death anniversary, known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi, is a day of solemn remembrance and reverence for one of India's most celebrated historical figures. It is observed every year on April 3. This year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2024 falls on Wednesday. As you observe Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of images, WhatsApp status, banners, posters and quotes you can download and share with one and all on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's death anniversary. The collection includes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi images and quotes in Marathi to share with family and friends as well as post them online.

Shivaji Maharaj, born on February 19, 1630, was a visionary leader and the founder of the Maratha Empire. He was known for his exceptional military prowess, administrative skills, and commitment to justice. On this significant occasion, people across Maharashtra and other regions of India pay homage to Shivaji Maharaj's enduring legacy. Commemorative events, ceremonies, and cultural programs are organised to honour his memory and highlight his contributions to the nation's history and culture.

Throughout the state of Maharashtra, where Shivaji Maharaj's influence remains deeply ingrained in the collective consciousness, devotees and admirers visit his statues, monuments, and forts. The iconic Raigad Fort, which served as his capital, holds particular significance, drawing throngs of visitors who gather to pay their respects and reflect on his life and achievements. Here is a collection of HD images and quotes you can download and share with all your dear ones on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2024.

Shivaji Maharaj's death anniversary is not merely a day of mourning but also an opportunity to celebrate his indomitable spirit, leadership, and enduring values. His legacy of courage, integrity, and commitment to social justice continues to inspire generations of Indians, making his Punyatithi a poignant reminder of his enduring impact on the nation's history and ethos. Through rituals, prayers, and acts of homage, people reaffirm their admiration and reverence for Shivaji Maharaj, ensuring that his memory remains eternally cherished in the hearts and minds of the people.

