Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14, the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Pandit Nehru was known for his love for children and spend a lot of time with it. Fondly known as Chacha Nehru, he was born on November 14, 1889. He established Children's Film Society India in 1955 to create indigenous cinema exclusively for kids. Children's Day is known as Bal Diwas in Hindi. On Children's Day every year, schools and colleges conduct various events and programs to celebrate the observance. Children go to school dressed as Chacha Nehru marking the observance. As Children's Day 2020 approaches, we bring to date, significance, history and celebrations related to the observance. Children's Day 2020 Wishes & Bal Diwas HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Greetings and SMS to Celebrate Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Birth Anniversary.

Children's Day History And Celebrations

Before 1964, India celebrated Children’s Day on November 20. However, after the death of Pandit Nehru in 1964, it was decided, his birthday began to be celebrated as Children’s Day. The former PM once said, "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

On Children’s Day, schools organise different events like essay writing competitions, music and dance performances. Often government and non-government organisations and other bodies come together to conduct a variety of events for the children. However, this year, the celebrations will be held in virtual classrooms due to COVID-19 pandemic induced situations. Children's Day 2020 Costume Ideas: Steps to Dress Up Your Kid as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for Bal Diwas Function (See Pics)

Jawaharlal Nehru established some of the most prominent educational institutions in India post-Independence. Under his governance, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) were made leaving behind a legacy of technical education for the young in the country.

