Children’s Day in India is celebrated on November 14 every year. The birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, this day is dedicated to celebrating kids around the country. Children’s Day 200 will be coinciding with Diwali celebrations this year. While most kids have remained home and are schooling virtually, the celebration of Children’s Day 2020 is sure to also be online. Sharing Children’s Day 2020 wishes, Happy Children’s Day Images, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Wallpapers, Happy Children’s Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures are all a simple way of celebrating this day with our friends and family.

Pandit Nehru was known for his affinity towards children and his belief that they held the power to change the world. Lovingly called Chacha Nehru by kids, he often wore a statement red rose on his Nehru Jacket, which leads to the long-standing Children’s Day tradition of gifting kids with the signature rose. Traditionally, schools organised Fancy Dress competitions, elocutions, debates, dance and singing contests and other fun activities on this day to make the kids feel extra special.

Children’s Day celebration in India focussed mainly on advocating for kids to remain in school, as it was Pandit Nehru’s key mission. He motivated the young minds of India to stay in school and pursue their dreams by attaining the required knowledge. He was a pioneer in setting up some of the most esteemed institutions in India including the IITs and IIMs. As we prepare to celebrate Children’s Day 2020, here are some Children’s Day 2020 wishes, Happy Children’s Day Images, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Wallpapers, Happy Children’s Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teach the Children How to Think Rather Than What to Think. The Way You Are Going to Implant the Seeds It’s Going to Bloom in That Way. So, Be Kind Towards the Kids. Happy International Children’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Children Are Called the Flowers From Heaven and Dearest to God. So, Let’s Take an Oath to Make This Earth a Happy and Better Place On for the Kids. Happy International Children’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Earth Reveals Its Innocence Through the Smiles of Children. A Very Warm Wish for All the Children on This Special Day. Happy Children’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Sweetest Period of Anyone’s Life Is Their Childhood. A Very Happy Children’s Day to All the Kids in the World. Spend This Day With Unlimited Fun!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Childhood Is a Happy Place to Be In, So Enjoy Your Childhood Days and Make Good Memories! You Will Cherish Them When You Grow Up. Have a Happy Children’s Day!

How to Download Children's Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Here is the download link to get latest Children's Day 2020 Stickers for WhatsApp. Here is the download link to get them all.

Pandit Nehru believed that children were the real strength and foundation of this society and as we celebrate Children’s Day 2020, we hope that we can persevere and raise kids who are aware of the key issues that we as a country are facing and come together to formulate a solution for an India which in its true sense is the secular, democratic superpower, that our leaders have strived for it to be. Happy Children’s Day 2020!

