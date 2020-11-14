Children’s Day in India is celebrated on November 14. And on the occasion of Children's Day 2020, most of us are looking out for lovely greetings and images to wish kids (also to each other) on this special day. The day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru – the first Prime Minister of India. Pandit Nehru was known for his love, care, and affection for children and the kids used to call him ‘Chacha Nehru’ for his concern towards them. In India, Children’s Day is also observed as Bal Divas and Nehru Jayanti. People can send Children's Day 2020 wishes in English and Hindi, Children’s Day 2020 greetings on Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and other popular messaging apps. There are also lovely WhatsApp Stickers, Hike GIF greetings, Bal Diwas images and wallpapers with quotes, all available for free download online. It will be a nice gesture to send your loved ones a token of love and care on this festive occasion of Children’s Day. Children’s Day 2020 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Bal Diwas Images, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Send on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birth Anniversary.

Individuals can send latest and best 2020 Children’s Day wishes through WhatsApp messages, Facebook updates, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, among other options to their friends, children, family, relatives etc. Recently, WhatsApp had launched a new feature, i.e. ‘WhatsApp Stickers’, which has become popular in less time.

Also, you can also send top Children’s Day or Bal Divas greetings through text messages, picture messages, GIFs, SMSes, and videos. Kids love it the most when they are showered with love and blessings. And by conveying your feelings towards them by sending them, these messages will only make them feel more special.

If you are looking for popular and newest Children’s Day 2020 greetings to send it your dear ones, then your search should stop here as we have covered your back. You can find the trending and recent 2020 Children’s Day wishes, greetings, and quotes that you can send across on this jubilatory occasion of Children’s Day.

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Children Are the Hope and Future of Tomorrow. They Must Be Loved, Cared and Nurtured. It’s Like Taking Care of a Plant That Can Reap Fruits for All When It Grows to Become a Tree. Invest in Your Children. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Bright, Young, Energetic Souls Who Can Effortlessly Bring a Smile on Your Face. A Day Dedicated to Pamper Them Even More! Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Ka Din Hai Chacha Nehru Ka. Komal Mann Aur Kachi Kaliyon Ka. Mann K Sacche Ye Pyare Bache. Chacha Nehru Ko Hai Pyare Bacche. Bal Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jab the Din Bachpan K, Vo the Bohut Suhane Pal. Udasi Se Na tha Naata, Gussa Toh Kabhi Na tha Aata. Bal Diwas Ki Shubhkamnaye.

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happiness Is to Remain as a Child Forever. A Tension Free Life Without Much Responsibilities. A Time When Even a Chocolate Can Bring Smile in Life. Once You Become Old, You Will Start Missing Your Childhood Days. So Enjoy These Days to the Fullest. Happy Children’s Day!

There are a number of programmes, plays, competitions among other co-curricular activities that take place on Children’s Day. However, this year with COVID-19 and the event falling on Diwali holiday, Children's Day is most likely be celebrated virtually. But one can expect the atmosphere to be jovial, as it brings out the best of the teacher-student relationship we all had during our childhood. We at LatestLY wish you all a very ‘Happy Children’s Day 2020!’

