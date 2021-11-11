Children are the future of the Nation. Children’s Day is here and it’s time to make them feel special. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there used to be events organised by the schools to make them feel special.

Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 14. It is also the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. He loved children and always focused and gave them love and affection. Remembering him and his love towards children, here are some activities that you can organize and make the children around you feel special. Children’s Day 2021 Speeches in English & Bal Diwas Essays in Hindi To Deliver on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday (Watch Videos).

Picnic

This Children’s Day falls on a Sunday, so what could be a better plan than arranging a day out. Plan a family picnic with your kids’ friends. You can make it interesting by making it a theme picnic. Let’s say, everyone dresses up as Avengers. Plan some interesting games that they can play outdoors to make the picnic more fun.

Children’s Day Quiz

Plan an interactive quiz. Call your child’s friends home for a party and plan a quiz. Don’t make it a completely boring one for kids by just putting in excessive general knowledge questions. Instead, know their interests and ask them questions about science, cartoons and something that interests them.

Movie Marathon

Its been more than a year that children have enjoyed watching movies in cinema halls. Now that the covid situation is improving, it's time we get kids back to normal routines and plan a day full of watching movies.

A Visit to Grandparents

Kids, especially in India, love visiting their grandparents every now and then the warmth and attention to get from their grandparents cannot be compared to anything else. So this Children’s Day plans their day with their grandparents.

Amusement Park

The rides, the swings and the fun of visiting an amusement park is seen not just on children’s face but also adults’. Plan the Children’s Day Sunday at an amusement park and have a happy weekend.

This Children’s Day spill the jar of upright madness and let the children discover a little more about themselves.

Wishing everyone a Happy Children’s Day 2021!

