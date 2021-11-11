Children's Day in India is celebrated on the birthday of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Like every year, Children's Day 2021 will be celebrated on November 14, falling on Sunday. Various integral parts of this annual commemoration celebrate kids and their potential to change the future. From sharing Happy Children's Day 2021 wishes and messages to Children's Day special events being organised in schools and colleges - a lot of prep work goes into this day. An integral part of the Children's Day 2021 special celebration is Children's Day Special speeches that kids prepare and share for their class, Children's Day cultural program, and Children's Day Debates and extempore competitions. Topics, Quotes and Important Points to Include in Your Children’s Day Speech in School.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889. He played a key role in India's freedom struggle. When India received independence from the British Raj in 1947, Pandit Nehru's awe-inspiring speech as the clock struck midnight is what continues to inspire us and give us a gist of the energy, the resolution and the view that Indian freedom fighters had for a free and independent India. Pandit Nehru's love for kids was well known to all, and kids often referred to him as Nehru Chacha. He believed that children held power to change any hardship and build a resilient and inspiring future. This is the reason that his birthday was marked as Children's Day in India post his death. Before this, Children's Day in India was celebrated on November 20.

As we prepare to celebrate Children's Day 2021, here are some inspiring Children's Day Special speeches that will help prepare for the Children's Day cultural program as well as Children's Day Debates and extempore competitions at your kids' school!

Children’s Day 2021 Speeches in English

1. This simple and to-the-point Children’s Day speech is perfect for beginners.

2. This adorable Children’s Day 2021 speech is sure to leave you cackling.

3. This concise and precise Children’s Day Special speech summarises the importance of this day and Pandit Nehru’s importance in India aptly.

4. Watch this adorable Children’s Day speech to get a boost of confidence.

5. This video has all the cues for the perfect Children’s Day Speech!

Bal Diwas Essays in Hindi

1. Easy Essay in Hindi For Bal Diwas

2. Ten Lines Essay on Children’s Day in Hindi

We hope that these speeches help you celebrate this day to the fullest. This year, even though Children's Day falls on a Sunday, the celebrations are sure to cheer people up. Since schools in major parts of the country have finally reopened and a sense of normalcy is slowly creeping in, Children's Day 2021 is bound to be all the more exciting and special. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Children's Day!

