Children's Day in India is celebrated on November 14 every year. Observed on the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Children's Day 2022 celebrations are sure to be filled with various festive celebrations across the country. Schools often organize special events to celebrate the kids and parents make sure they shower their kids with all the love and affection. As we prepare to celebrate Children’s Day 2022 on November 14, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Children’s Day and the history of this observance.

When is Children’s Day in India?

Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 14. This day marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, also lovingly called Chacha Nehru. Pandit Nehru was known for his love for children and truly believed that they held immense power in shaping the future of our country. To commemorate this belief and his love for kids, his birth anniversary has been celebrated as Children’s Day. Children's Day 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Best Quotes, Warm Wishes, Thoughts, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Bal Diwas.

History of Children’s Day Celebrations

The first observance of any kind on November 14 in India took place in 1948 when the predecessor of the Indian Council of Child Welfare (ICCW) observed 'Flower Day' to collect funds for the United Nations Appeal for Children. This made way for Children’s Day celebrations in some parts of the country. However, it was only in 1954 that the first ever widely accepted celebration of Children’s Day took place. And in 1957, November 14 was officially declared to be Children’s Day in India by a special government edict.

The celebrations of Children’s Day often involved the organisation of various events and functions in schools and colleges. Government organisations also mark this day by holding various educational and motivational programmes. In addition to this, many public spaces make efforts to make sure children have a fun and jolly time as they remember Chacha Nehru. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Children’s Day 2022!

