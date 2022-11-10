Each year India celebrates a special occasion dedicated to spreading and increasing awareness of fundamental rights, education and care of children. Observed as Children's Day, the annual event falls on the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on the 14th of November. The day pays tribute to 'Chacha Nehru', who advocated education for children in the past. Children's Day 2022 falls on Monday, 14 November. The gazetted holiday is marked with great ardour and spirit in India when educational and motivational programmes for children are held all over the country. Along with these celebrations, people active on social media platforms actively participate in virtual commemoration by sharing the greetings of the yearly occasion. For the same, LatestLY has compiled a set of the latest Children's Day 2022 wishes, Bal Diwas 2022 HD Wallpapers with sayings, WhatsApp messages and SMS. Costume Ideas For Kids Participating in Bal Divas Functions In School.

These Happy Children's Day 2022 greetings and inspiring excerpts define the significance of the momentous day. Speaking of where the idea of Children's Day originated, on November 5, 1948, the first Children's Day celebration was marked by the predecessor of the Indian Council of Child Welfare (ICCW). The idea was to accumulate funds for the United Nations Appeal for Children (UNAC). The funds were collected through selling flower tokens, which is why the occasion was observed as "Flower Day" back then. Later, on July 30, 1949, the "Children's Day" event was extensively celebrated and publicized through broadcast media like articles, cinema, radio, etc. Here's our collection of Children's Day 2022 HD images, Bal Diwas 2022 messages and thoughts that you can download for FREE! Why Is Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Birthday Celebrated As Bal Diwas? Know the Date, History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day.

The idea of celebrating Children's Day on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru comes from the history that Chacha Nehru believed that children were the strength of India. In the present era, this observance is marked in various educational institutions by organising speeches, fancy dress and cultural competitions. The celebration conveys the importance of education and learning for every kid in the nation.

