It’s Children's Day 2022! The special day, also known as Bal Diwas, is celebrated across India on November 14. This year Children's Day falls on Monday. This day is dedicated to kids and is celebrated each year on the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Children's Day also raises awareness about the rights, care, and education of children. As Children's Day 2022 is here, we at LatestLY have curated Happy Children's Day quotes and WhatsApp messages, greetings, images, HD wallpapers, and SMS that you can download and share with all the lovely kids. Children’s Day 2022 Greetings: Send Images, WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, SMS and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Bal Diwas on November 14 in India.

Children’s Day is celebrated in schools and educational institutions with great enthusiasm. On this day, various educational and motivational programs are held across India, by and for children. We have compiled a set of Children's Day 2022 wishes messages which you can send to all the kids on this special day.

November 14, 2022, marks the 131st birth anniversary of Chacha Nehru. He was very fond of children and believed that children were the strength of India. The celebration of Nehru’s birthday as Children’s Day was declared after his death in 1964. A resolution was passed in the parliament unanimously to honour Chacha Nehru, declaring his birth anniversary as the official date of Children’s Day. As per history, November 14 was officially declared Children’s Day in India by a special government edict in 1957. The Government of India's Department of Posts and Telegraphs issued first-day covers and three commemorative stamps on the occasion of Bal Din.

