Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14. It is a day to focus on the rights of children and also to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. Children's Day is an opportunity for everyone to relive the child in them. There are numerous songs that make us feel like going back to our childhood days. As you celebrate Children's day 2022, we at LatestLY, have compiled a list of songs that are must on your list for the day.

Lakdi Ki Kathi

Almost all the 90’s kids relate their childhood to this song. This song has charm and innocence and is a must for your children’s day playlist.

Baby Shark

Though it’s more of a poem, but a song loved by every child. With all the baby, mommy and daddy sharks you can’t miss this fun song for Children’s Day 2022.

Taare Zameen Par

It is a beautiful song that depicts the innocence and sweet character of children and it has a lot of positivity.

Chikki Chikki Chikki

"Chikki Chikki Chikki" is an amazing dancing song for all little kids. The dancing beats and music make this song every child’s favourite.

Five Little Monkeys

This is another cute track which is on repeat for every child’s playlist. If u want to give your child the best time on children’s day, then make sure that you know this song.

Children’s Day has a totally different set of songs. Be it Hindi or English, every song has its own uniqueness and the above-mentioned songs are surely going to make your child totally happy as you celebrate Children’s Day 2022 with them. Wishing everyone a Happy Children’s Day 2022!

