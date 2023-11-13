Children's Day is an annual celebration in India on November 14 every year. It is a day dedicated to celebrating and honouring children and advocating for their rights and well-being. Notably, Children's Day in India is celebrated on the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru was fond of kids and popularly known as ‘Chacha Nehru’. As we celebrate Children's Day 2023, we have compiled a list of Children's Day 2023 wishes, messages, greetings, Children's Day 2023 images and HD wallpapers, SMS, and sayings you can share on this special day.

Nehru advocated for education for children and youth across India as he believed it was essential for India's future progress. His government oversaw the establishment of many institutions of higher education, including the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the National Institutes of Technology. Let us mark this special Children's Day 2023 with lovely wishes and greetings. You can also download these Children's Day wishes and send them as pictures, images and wallpapers to celebrate the special day dedicated to kids. November 2023 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the 11th Month of the Year.

Children’s Day is an important day that brings communities together to support children. It fosters a sense of collective responsibility for their well-being and future. The day holds great significance as it celebrates children's creativity, imagination, and potential. It encourages activities and programs that allow children to express themselves and explore their interests. On this day, special activities and events are held in schools and educational institutions designed explicitly for children. Communities also organize events where kids of all groups can showcase their talents in areas like singing, dancing, painting, or storytelling.

