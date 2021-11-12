Children's Day is celebrated nationwide as a day to show love and affection to the children. It is a day observed to increase awareness about the rights and education of children and is celebrated every year on November 14. Here's a collection of Happy Children's Day 2021 images, new Children's Day 2021 greetings, Children's Day quotes, Bal Diwas HD wallpapers, Happy Children's Day wishes, WhatsApp messages, Bal Diwas ki Badhai wishes, and so on. Children’s Day 2021 Speeches in English & Bal Diwas Essays in Hindi To Deliver on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday.

Various activities are organised for children so as to celebrate Children's Day. In many schools, children are allowed to wear civil dress instead of uniform on this day. Exciting competitions like quizzes and dance are organised to make this day fun for the children. As you celebrate this special day with children, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send on this day to make the little ones feel loved. You can select from our wide collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Children's Day marks the birth anniversary of the first prime minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Also known as Chacha Nehru, he was always concerned about the rights and education of children. He believed children are the foundation and strength of a nation. And therefore, he always focussed on their overall development. Making the children feel special, here are messages that you can send and wish little innocent kids on this Day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS.

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Children Are the Hope and Future of Tomorrow. They Must Be Loved, Cared and Nurtured. It’s Like Taking Care of a Plant That Can Reap Fruits for All When It Grows to Become a Tree. Invest in Your Children. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Ka Din Hai Chacha Nehru Ka. Komal Mann Aur Kachi Kaliyon Ka. Mann K Sacche Ye Pyare Bache. Chacha Nehru Ko Hai Pyare Bacche. Bal Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Bright, Young, Energetic Souls Who Can Effortlessly Bring a Smile on Your Face. A Day Dedicated to Pamper Them Even More! Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jab the Din Bachpan K, Vo the Bohut Suhane Pal. Udasi Se Na tha Naata, Gussa Toh Kabhi Na tha Aata. Bal Diwas Ki Shubhkamnaye.

Before Chacha Nehru's death, this day was observed on November 20 as Universal Children's Day by United Nations. After his death, his birth anniversary was celebrated as Children's Day in India to give him a befitting farewell. He is known to have said, 'The children of today, will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country'.

Remembering Chacha Nehru as we celebrate Children's Day 2021, you can send Happy Children's Day messages and wishes to one and all with our collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy Children's Day 2021.

