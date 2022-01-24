Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year, is a fifteen-day festival that is celebrated annually depending on the sighting of the new moon. This year the festival will begin on Tuesday, 1st February and will culminate with the Lantern Festival on February 15th. Compared to Western culture, China has a different and more powerful scale of color symbolism. During the Lunar New Year in China, the natives adorn themselves in red colour to ward off evil spirits and boost good fortune. The colour red in Chinese culture symbolized luck, joy, celebration, vitality, fertility, and happiness. The colour represents the summer season along with the element of fire that comes with it. Lucky Fruits For Chinese New Year 2022: From Sugarcanes To Apples, 5 Fruits That Will Boost Your Wealth And Attract Good Luck And Chi Energy.

There are various Chinese traditional practices that are still being followed widely during the Lunar New Year and other important occasions. The tradition of placing red signs or putting a fresh coat of red paint on doors and windows before New Year's day still exists today. Here is how the colour Red is used during the celebration of Chinese New Year. Chinese New Year 2022 Date and Significance: Know Zodiac Sign for the New Year and CNY Customs, Rituals and Traditions.

Red Envelopes For Gifts

Representative Image (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

Red envelopes, also known as red pockets or red packets are referred to as "hóng bāo" in the Chinese language. The money in the red envelope is known as 'money to anchor the years' or 'lucky money'. The cash or chocolate coins inside the red envelopes are exchanged between children and adults during the festive season for good luck and health in the coming year. According to customs, the amount of money should be in even numbers as odd amounts of money are given during funerals. Year of The Tiger 2022 Predictions: Know Your Chinese Zodiac Sign, Element and Lucky Months of the Year for Each Horoscope.

Red Lanterns

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Rawpixel)

In Chinese culture, the colours of lanterns express different meanings. Red paper lanterns are symbols of prosperity, wealth, and good luck. Lanterns with red colour are used mostly during celebratory occasions like weddings, festivals, or while opening a new venture. Chinese New Year 2022 Food Recipes: From Nian Gao To Spring Rolls, 5 Delish Dishes to Eat During Year Of The Tiger (Watch Videos).

Clothes With Red Colour

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Chinese people usually wear red clothes on New Year's Day, to go with the festive and upbeat mood. Some families wear traditional Chinese clothing like qipao or Tangzhuang in red colour. As people believe that the colour red symbolises good luck and scares away spirits of bad fortune.

Along with these practices, there are tons of Chinese New Year traditions and rituals which are still being practiced during the Lunar Year. Worshippers typically visit the temple on the third day of the festival to light incense and pray to deities for blessings and good luck in the year ahead.

