Chinese New Year 2023 begins on Sunday, January 22. The celebrations that last for 16 days (the first seven are public holidays) will end with Lantern Festival on February 5. It is also known as Lunar New Year, as the celebrations' dates follow the moon's phases. People wish traditionally, including phrases such as "Xin Nian Kuai Le," meaning "Happy Chinese New Year", and "Gong Xi Fa Cai", loosely translated to "Wishing You Prosperity in The Coming Year", in Mandarin. As you celebrate Chinese New Year 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled Chinese New Year 2023 messages, Lunar New Year 2023 images, Happy Chinese New Year 2023 greetings, CNY 2023 HD wallpapers, Spring Festival wishes, Happy Chinese New Year WhatsApp messages, SMS and quotes to send to your family and friends. Year of the Rabbit or Chinese New Year 2023: Five Things You Should Know About the Spring Festival.

One of the important traditions of Chinese New Year is to clean the house thoroughly to rid the resident of any lingering back luck. It is a 16-days celebration where people prepare and enjoy special foods. The Chinese symbol of good fortune, the dragon dance, is a famous highlight of this festival. Chinese New Year was traditionally a time to honour deities and ancestors and has now become a time to feast and visit family members. As this is an official seven-day public holiday, it is often observed as a time for relaxation and visiting the hometown. Many Chinese people use these holidays to visit family in China and worldwide.

Here is a collection of messages for this important Chinese festival

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings, Good Health, Prosperity, and Virtues Never Cease for You! Happy Chinese New Year!

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chinese New Year 4639. I Wish You All Prosperity and Happiness in the Coming Year. I Hope You Are Looking Forward to These Amazing Days As Much as I Am.

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Lunar New Year! I Wish This Year Brings You the Success, Blessings, and Happiness That You So Rightly Deserve.

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Lunar New Year. I Hope That Good Fortune Follows You Wherever You Go.

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Wealth and Prosperity in Life. May Good Luck Follow You in Every Step and Your House Be Filled With Happiness. Xin Nian Kuai Le!

Chinese New Year 2023 Wishes, Greetings and Messages To Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

According to the Chinese zodiac cycle, every Chinese year is associated with an animal sign. The year 2023 is the year of the Rabbit, specifically the White Rabbit, symbolising longevity, peace and prosperity in Chinese culture. Therefore, 2023 is predicted to be a year of hope. Wishing everyone Happy Chinese New Year 2023!

