Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, is the most-awaited time of the year for the people of China. It is a significant traditional Chinese festival celebrated by Chinese people worldwide which marks the beginning of the new lunar year on the Chinese calendar. Marking the end of winter and the beginning of the spring season, Chinese New Year is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fanfare. The first day of the Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between January 21 and February 20. Chinese New Year 2024 is the Year of the Dragon - the Wood Dragon. This time, Chinese New Year 2024 begins on February 10, 2024, and will last until January 28, 2025. From Oranges to Peaches; List of Lucky Fruits for Spring Festival This Chinese New Year 2024.

Chinese New Year 2024 Date

Chinese New Year 2024 will fall on February 10, Saturday. The 15-day-long festival will end with the Lantern Festival.

Chinese New Year History

Chinese New Year is one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture and has strongly influenced the Lunar New Year celebrations of its ethnic groups. According to legend, Chinese New Year started with a mythical beast called the Nian (a beast that lives under the sea or in the mountains) during the annual Spring Festival. As per records, the origin of Chinese New Year dates back over 3,000 years. It originated as a way to celebrate the end of winter and the beginning of spring and evolved over the centuries to become the grand celebration that is marked by the Chinese worldwide. Chinese New Year falls on different dates every year as it follows the lunar calendar. In 2024, Chinese New Year begins on February 10 and continues for 15 days. The Lantern Festival marks the end of the celebrations.

Chinese New Year Significance

Every year, the Chinese zodiac is associated with an animal sign, and the Dragon is considered a symbol of strength, courage, and good fortune. Chinese New Year 2024 is the Year of the Dragon according to the Chinese zodiac. The 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig.

Chinese New Year is also celebrated worldwide in regions and countries that house significant Overseas Chinese or Sinophone populations, especially in Southeast Asia, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Chinese New Year is associated with several myths and customs. The festival was traditionally a time to honour deities as well as ancestors. Within China, regional customs and traditions related to Chinese New Year celebrations vary widely.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2024 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).