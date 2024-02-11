Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is a significant cultural event celebrated by various East Asian communities worldwide, marking the commencement of the new lunar year. This festive occasion will be observed on Saturday, February 10. It is celebrated with reverence and tradition and symbolises the onset of spring and the renewal of life. Families gather to partake in elaborate feasts, exchange blessings, and engage in age-old customs that signify prosperity, good fortune, and familial unity. As you celebrate Lunar Year 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of gift ideas that might help you decide the best gift for your loved one on this day. Lunar New Year 2024: Year of the Wood Dragon Meaning, Significance, Date and All You Need To Know.

Red Envelopes (Hongbao or Angpao): Giving red envelopes filled with money is a traditional and auspicious gift during the Lunar New Year. The colour red symbolizes good luck and prosperity, and the act of giving these envelopes is believed to bring blessings and fortune to the recipient.

Chinese Lunar New Year Red Envelope Tradition (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Tangerine or Orange Trees: Tangerine or orange trees, bearing fruits, are popular gifts during the Lunar New Year as they symbolize abundance, prosperity, and good fortune. The bright colour and sweet fragrance of the fruits are associated with positive energy and the arrival of spring.

Potted Orange Plant (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Traditional Foods: Sharing traditional Lunar New Year foods, such as dumplings, sticky rice cakes (nian gao), and longevity noodles, can be a thoughtful and delicious gift. These foods are laden with symbolic meanings of luck, longevity, and prosperity, and sharing them with loved ones is believed to bring happiness and fulfilment in the new year.

Traditional Chinese Food (Photo Credits: Wallpaper Flare)

Decorative Items: Giving decorative items such as Chinese lanterns, paper cuttings, or couplets (duilian) with auspicious phrases written on them is a thoughtful way to bring festive cheer to the recipient’s home. These items are believed to ward off evil spirits and usher in good luck and prosperity for the new year.

Chinese New Year in Hong Kong (Photo Credits: NeedPix)

Tea Sets or Tea: Tea plays a significant role in Chinese culture, symbolizing hospitality, harmony, and respect. Giving a beautifully crafted tea set or high-quality tea leaves can be a sophisticated and meaningful gift, promoting relaxation, well-being, and good fortune for the recipient in the coming year.

Tea Sets (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Lunar New Year is a time of joy, renewal, and celebration, rich with cultural traditions and symbolic rituals. Whether exchanging red envelopes filled with blessings, sharing traditional foods laden with meaning, or offering thoughtful gifts symbolising prosperity and good fortune, the spirit of the Lunar New Year fosters connections, strengthens bonds, and heralds the promise of a brighter future. Wishing everyone a Happy Lunar New Year 2024!

