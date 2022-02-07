Nothing is more romantic than chocolates. They say one should enjoy little gratifications in life and one such thing which can add a sparkle of love is the delightful flavour of chocolates! One such special day to enjoy the sweetness of the wonderful food is Chocolate Day. The second day of Valentine's week will be celebrated on Wednesday, 9th February 2022. The day is touted as one of the most cherished days of Valentine’s week. The dark brown piece of confectionery symbolizes the never-ending love. Lovebirds often gift each other chocolate bouquets or fancy presents with chocolate as the main item to express their feelings to their partners. Valentine Week 2022 Date Sheet & Full List Image for Download Online: Get Calendar To Know Dates From Rose Day, Propose Day, Kiss Day to Valentine’s Day.

History Of Chocolate Day

The sweetest day of the year has its own story. It was in the 1840s that Valentine’s Day came to be recognised as the time to spread love and romance around the world with flowers and handwritten cards. Amid this stepped Richard Cadbury, an English entrepreneur, chocolate-maker, and philanthropist. Richard was the owner of the British company called Cadbury that was responsible for the sales of chocolates. At such a vital point, chocolate played an important role in celebrating endearment. Richard thought of an idea to make eatable solid chocolates and then he started selling them in adorable gift boxes that were also designed and made by his master hands. The people started using the lovely "boxes to save such mementos as love letters." Valentines Week 2022 Gift Ideas for Him: From Grooming Kits to Cocktail Maker, 5 Gifts To Amaze Your Husband or Boyfriend.

Chocolates speak volumes when we don't have the exact words to convey our thoughts and feelings. Apart from gifts, these sweetmeats also have various health benefits that act as a cherry on the top at the time of confessing love. Dark chocolate tends to improve your mood and your cognitive ability and brain function. A good mood means positive replies! You can make your bond stronger by gifting your beloved bunch of chocolates.

