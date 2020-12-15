Christmas is around the corner and people are busy shopping for the festive season. From decorations, gifts to food items, people are stacking their cupboards for the holidays. Gifts are an integral part of the celebrations with Santa being the ambassador of the gifts for Christmas, it is part of the festival. While we all love to receive gifts, there are things, we are all not very happy about receiving. In fact, they should not be considered in the list of gifts at all. So, here we bring to you the list of things that you should not consider gifting anyone this Christmas. Christmas 2020 Eco-Friendly Gifts: 7 Presents to Give Your Loved Ones This Festive Season That Won't Affect Nature Adversely.

People love receiving gifts, especially when it is Christmas. So, let's be thoughtful about what we give them and not give things that will be kept in the corners of rooms. Often people receive gifts that are almost good for nothing. Here are a few things that you should not gift to anyone. Christmas and New Year DIY Gift Ideas: From Minibar in a Jar to Colourful Plant Holders, 5 Homemade Presents for Your Special Ones to Celebrate the Holiday Season 2020–21.

1. Deodorant

People are not very happy about receiving deodorant as gifts and it is better to be avoided. Most people have does and your gift just becomes a pile on and not something that they use regularly.

2. Storage Boxes

People expect something pleasant and that which is meant for personal use during Christmas. Giving them simply boxes will look like doing something for the sake of it.

3. Unused Pieces of Ornaments

Don't do regifting, it's a big NO-NO. Because something has been lying around for a long time, don't give it away. You will be ruining someone's hopes and expectations from gifts

4. Books on Inspirational Quotes

In the age of internet and social media, a motivational quote appears after every scroll on social media. Gifting an inspirational book won't be much appreciated, you can instead give storybooks or novels.

5. Showpieces

Ideally, things that can be used by the person, should be given as gifts. Avoid giving things for the sake of it, but instead, you can them chocolates or the person's favourite flavoured ice-cream or cakes.

Give a thoughtful gift, something that the persona can remember for a long time. We wish you a Merry Christmas in advance and a happy gifting season too. Stay healthy and safe!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).