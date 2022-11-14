Christmas 2022 is around the corner! It is celebrated every year on December 25 and it's time for the jingle bells and Santa Claus. As soon as the Thanksgiving leftovers are tucked away, it’s the holiday season. With the holiday starts the Christmas vibe. People’s playlists shift from regular songs to Christmas songs that get you totally into the festive mood. As you step into the Christmas 2022 month, here's a compilation of Christmas 2022 songs that are a must for your playlist to gear up for the festival. Christmas 2022 Gift Ideas: From Wireless Chargers to Self-Cleaning Water Bottles, Get Options for Presents With Total Utility for All Your Loved Ones.

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town by Bruce Springsteen

How can one miss this amazing track by the one and only Bruce Springsteen during the festive time?

All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey

This is one of the most trending songs of Christmas. The Christmas playlist is surely incomplete without this song.

Believe by Josh Groban

This song from the movie The Polar Express is one of the most iconic Christmas songs. Sung by Josh Groban, Believe hits just right during Christmas.

You’re a Mean One, Mr Grinch by Thurl Ravenscroft

This is a total Christmas classic with colourful insults and the unmistakable deep tone of voiceover actor Thurl Ravenscroft. He was the voice of Frosted Flakes' Tony the Tiger for almost 50 years.

Blue Christmas by Elvis Presley

This song gives the best company to those who are away from home on Christmas. No matter where you are, behind your desk or stuck at an airport, this one is just perfect for the festival.

Songs are the best way to get into the festive mood. Therefore, entering the Christmas season, don’t forget to update your playlist with these amazing songs. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 2022!

