X-mas in India usually is synonymous with the streets and shopping malls decorated with X-mas trees, light bulbs, decorations, big shopping discounts, exchanging gifts, rum bottles, raisin cakes and some amazing parties. Illuminated churches and midnight masses on X-mas eve are a common sight. Surprising as it seems, some countries around the world have a drastically different way of celebrating “traditional” X-mas. Christmas Traditions Around the World: From the Consoada Feast in Portugal to Eating KFC Fried Chicken in Japan on December 25, Here Are Ways People Celebrate X-mas.

Bad Santa – Austria

Austrians believe in a ghoulish creature called 'Krampus', the evil accomplice of St Nicholas, who wanders the streets in search of badly behaved children. During the month of December, it is hilarious to see terrifying masked figures out in the open scaring kids and adults alike with frightening pranks.

Uncle SAM as Uncle Santa - Japan

In 1974, American fast food chain KFC released a festive marketing campaign in Japan. With a simple slogan "Kurisumasu ni wa kentakkii!" (Kentucky for Christmas!). KFC unknowingly gave rise to an unexpected national tradition that is celebrated to this day. Although Xmas isn't a national holiday in Japan, families from all over the country head to their local KFC outlet for a special Christmas Eve meal.

Cartoon Day - Sweden

Every Xmas, families in Sweden gather around the television at 3pm sharp to watch Donald Duck wish Sweden “a Merry Christmas". The natives plan Xmas around the television special, and more than 40% of Sweden's population still tune in religiously like clockwork. This tradition dates back to the 1960s when televisions were just introduced and only one out of the only 2 TV channels played Disney cartoons during Christmas. Definitely unconventional and a little childish, but a whole nation coming together to watch Christmas cartoons is as festive as it gets.

Steamy Sauna – Finland

Owing to the weather, mostly all homes in Finland come equipped with their own sauna. On Christmas Eve, it's customary for the Finnish to strip naked and take a long (being decreet here) stint in the sauna, which is also believed to be home to the legendary sauna 'elf'. After the sauna session, Finns head out to the evening celebrations in high spirits (of course). No better way to begin your Xmas Day is there.

