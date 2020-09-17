Constitution Day, also known as Citizenship Day recognises the adoption of the US Constitution. It is observed on September 17, the day in which the constitution was adopted in 1787, and “recognize all who, by coming of age or by naturalization, have become citizens.” This commemoration originated in 1940, when Congress passed a joint resolution requesting the President to set aside the third Sunday in May for the public recognition of those with American citizenship. The designation for this day was “I Am An American Day.” In 1952 Congress repealed this joint resolution and passed a new law moving the date to September 17 to commemorate “the formation and signing, on September 17, 1787, of the Constitution of the United States.” On United States Constitution Day, we bring to you some interesting facts about the observance.

The day was designated as “Citizenship Day” recognising all those who had attained American citizenship. This law urged civil and educational authorities of states, counties, cities and towns to make plans “for the complete instruction of citizens in their responsibilities and opportunities as citizens of the United States and of the State and locality in which they reside.”

The U.S. Constitution has 4,400 words and it is the oldest and shortest written Constitution of any major government in the world.

One of the glaring spelling errors in the Constitution is "Pensylvania".

Among the forty-two delegates who attended most of the meetings, thirty-nine signed the Constitution. Edmund Randolph and George Mason of Virginia and Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts refused to sign due to the lack of a bill of rights.

Benjamin Franklin needed help to sign the Constitution because of his poor health.

The oldest person to sign the Constitution was Benjamin Franklin who was 81 years old. The youngest was Jonathan Dayton of New Jersey who was 26.

The first time the formal term "The United States of America" was used was in the Declaration of Independence.

George Washington and James Madison were the only presidents who signed the Constitution.

In the Constitution, the word "democracy" does not appear even once.

The only other language used in various parts of the Constitution is Latin.

The Constitution has only been changed seventeen times since 1791!

On Constitution Day, the President of the United States can choose to issue a proclamation that all governmental bodies must display the Flag of the U.S. on all of their buildings other than schools. Various events on talks about the US Constitution, are held. People raise the American Flag and hold a parade.

