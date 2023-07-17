Every year, the Coral Reef Awareness Week is celebrated every third week of July. This day raises awareness of how coral reefs should be protected and conserved. Coral reefs are one of the ecosystem's most diverse and vital elements, as they provide a habitat for various marine species. Coral reefs also serve as a barrier for coastal areas. Unfortunately, these coral reefs have been facing several threats due to pollution, climatic change and unplanned tourism.

Coral Reef Awareness Week 2023 Dates

Coral Reef Awareness Week 2023 will be celebrated from July 17-23. The week aims to educate people about ways to contribute towards conserving the coral reefs. As we celebrate Coral Reef Awareness Week 2023, here's all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. New Study Suggests There's Oxygen Loss on Coral Reefs.

Coral Reef Awareness Week History

According to historical records, most coral reefs were formed after the Last Glacial Period when melting ice caused sea levels to rise and flood continental shelves. Most coral reefs are less than 10,000 years old. Due to several environmental conditions, the reefs grew upwards, pacing rising sea levels. As per records, coral reefs have declined by 50% since 1950, majorly because they are sensitive to water conditions. They are threatened by excess nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus, rising ocean heat content and acidification and harmful land-use practices. Fishing Gear Plastic Found to Cause Most of Coral Reef Plastic Pollution.

Coral Reef Awareness Week Significance

Corals are essential indicators of ocean health. It is rightly said that 'When corals are thriving, the ecosystem is thriving!'. Several factors have led the coral to bleach, including ocean acidification, overfishing and rising water temperatures. The corals are susceptible to disease and death, which poses a severe threat to many species of marine life that consider coral reefs their home.

Coral reefs deliver ecosystem services for tourism, fisheries and shoreline protection. The annual global economic value of coral reefs has been estimated at anywhere from US$30–375 billion (1997 and 2003 estimates).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2023 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).