July 14 marks the celebrations of 2020 Cow Appreciation Day. It is observed on every second Tuesday of July month. This day is specially designated to spread awareness about cows and their importance in the eco-system. On Cow Appreciation Day, people in many countries dress like cows for free food.

On this day, people are reminded of all items and products that cows bring to our lives, including dairy products, milk, chocolates, curd, and much more. They are also helpful when it comes to making land fertile as their dung can be used as manure.

Cow Appreciation Day History And Significance:

It is believed that this day was created by the Chick-Fil-A company to motivate people to eat more chickens from their restaurant. Cow Appreciation Day was first celebrated in 2005. In the United States of America, people dress up as a cow and visit Chick-Fil-A restaurant where they are given free food. This year, however, celebrations have been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ever since 2005, we have celebrated Cow Appreciation Day – a tradition for Chick-fil-A® that gives us the opportunity to thank our guests and is an excuse to dress up like the Cows!," Chick-Fil-A said in a statement.

"This year, we have decided to postpone the annual holiday in honor of our beloved bovines. We made this decision with the communities we serve in mind, keeping Safe Service as our highest priority at this time. Until we can gather again in person and celebrate our Cows, we have created a few fun ways to keep the spirit of Cow Appreciation Day alive this summer," the website states.

