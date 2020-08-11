The celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami in Maharashtra is extended into another festive event of Dahi Handi. So Dahi Handi 2020 will be celebrated on August 12 this year. Also called as Gopal Kala it sees revellers forming human pyramids and breaking across pots filled with Dahi and Makhan. These pots are hung at a height and participants who are referred to as Govindas make pyramids to reach the top. The celebration signifies Lord Krishna’s love for Makhan and his notoriety to steal butter from across the villages. It is a fun-filled observance which is incomplete without sharing some wishes and messages. People wish each other on the festival with Happy Dahi Handi messages. And on this day of Gokulashtami 2020, we have got you a collection of WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, GIF images, greetings and messages in Marathi that you can send your near and dear ones. Happy Janmashtami 2020 Images & Gokulashtami HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Lord Krishna Photos, WhatsApp Status Video, Facebook Messages, Wishes, Stickers, GIFs and SMS.

The festival of Janmashtami is marked in great fervour all across the country. Lord Krishna is said to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, an important deity in the Hindu mythology. Maharashtra prominently marks the celebrations with an event of Dahi Handi or Gopal Kala. And because of COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations have been cancelled this year. But you can always send out messages and greetings for the day. We can still bring in this auspicious celebration with our friends and extended family by sharing Janmashtami wishes, Happy Krishna Janmashtami messages in Hindi, Gokulashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Pictures with their friends and family. People specifically look for greetings and messages in Marathi which is why, we have made a special collection of these images here.

Dahi handi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Visrun Sare Matbhed Lobh-Ahankar Dur Soda, Sarvdharma Sambhav Manaat Jagvun, Apulkichi Handi Foda. Dahi Handi Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Dahi handi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: यंंदा घरुनच करु श्रीकृष्णाला नमस्कार दहीहंडीच्या शुभेच्छा ऑनलाईन देउन

करु गर्दीला नकार! दहीहंडीच्या मनःपुर्वक शुभेच्छा!

Dahi handi Marathi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: गोविंदा आला रे आला दहीहंडीच्या समस्त बाळ गोपाळांना शुभेच्छा!

Dahi handi 2020 wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Tujhya Gharat Nahi Paani Ghagar Utani re Gopala! Govinda re Gopala, Yashodechya Tanha Bala! Dahi Handi Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Dahi Handi GIFs

Dahi Handi WhatsApp Stickers

Another way of sending out greetings of any special day is by using WhatsApp stickers. There are so many apps which give special sticker collections for all festivals. You can look for yourself on the Play Store for Gokulashtami stickers. Click here for some options.

Watch Video of Janmashtami 2020 Wishes:

Dahi Handi is an extremely popular festival that's celebrated in great numbers in Mumbai with even cash prizes for the best teams. But this time, the celebration has been cancelled. So we hope our best messages with images, greetings and messages help to pass on the wishes for this festive day. LatestLY wishes all its readers a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami and Happy Dahi Handi 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).