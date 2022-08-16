Dahi Handi falls on the second day of the Janmashtami celebration, which is commemorated with great enthusiasm and valour across Maharashtra and some North Indian states. Dahi Handi is a sporting event that is organised across cities in Maharashtra and Goa. Dahi Handi 2022 will be celebrated on August 19 and is sure to be a fun-filled affair. As the name suggests, the celebrations revolve around an earthen pot or handi, which is filled with Dahi or curd and sometimes butter. The celebration is a continuation of the commemoration of Lord Krishna’s birth and revolves around the folklore of Lord Krishna as a mischievous child who enjoyed stealing butter or Makhan from neighbours and indulging in it. As we prepare to celebrate Dahi Handi 2022, here is everything you need to know about celebrating the 'Makhan Chor', significance, tithi, shubh muhurat and more. Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Date in India: Know Ashtami Tithi, Gokulashtami Rituals and Significance of the Joyful Celebration of Lord Krishna’s Birth

When is Dahi Handi 2022?

Dahi Handi 2022 will be celebrated on August 19. This annual celebration is observed on the morning after Krishna Janmashtami. While Janmashtami celebrations begin in the evening and go well into midnight — when Lord Krishna’s birth is celebrated with songs, festivities and grand events — Dahi Handi is a community celebration observed on the following morning.

Significance of Dahi Handi

Dahi Handi celebrations are well known in the states of Maharashtra and Goa, where people train rigorously to participate in this festive sporting event. Many communities tie an earthen pot filled with curd or water at a considerable height and the participants come together to form a human pyramid that aims to break this pot. The spectators often make this sport more challenging by throwing buckets of water at the participants. Those who manage to break the earthen pot then win attractive prices and sometimes cash rewards. In addition to this, many people also organise smaller events similar to hitting the pinata, where young kids are blindfolded and have to hit the Dahi Handi, which is at a nominal height.

Since Lord Krishna is believed to be a joyous, fun and mischief-filled boy, the festivities around his birthday also embody these spirits. We hope that this Dahi Handi fills your life with all the love and happiness. But most of all, we hope that all of you have a very safe Dahi Handi 2022!

