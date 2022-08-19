Dahi Handi, also known as Gopal Kala or Utlotsavam, is observed a day after Krishna Janmashtami. This year, it will take place on August 19 and 20. Dahi Handi involves hanging a clay pot filled with curd, butter or any milk-based product at a height. Different teams are formed by various boys and men who make a human pyramid and attempt to reach and break the pot. People gather around and cheer them by singing songs and playing music. As you celebrate Dahi Handi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the day. Dahi Handi 2022 Date & Significance: Know Tithi, Muhurat and Ways To Take Part in Krishna Janmashtami Festivities To Celebrate Birth of 'Makhan Chor'.

In Gujarat, Dahi Handi celebrations are known as Utlotsavam. In Maharashtra, specifically in Mumbai, hundreds and thousands of people gather together to be a part of Dahi Handi events in Thane. The people who participate in the Dahi handi events begin practising the formation of human pyramids several weeks in advance. These people are also known as Govinda or Govinda Pathak.

Lord Krishna was fond of milk products. He used to steal butter from the neighbourhood and therefore was also known as Makhan Chor. He and his friends used to form human pyramids to steal butter and curd from the pots hanging in the neighbourhood. That is how the event of Dahi Handi was started. You can download these images and wallpapers and send them to your friends and family as greetings for the day. Wishing everyone Happy Dahi Handi 2022!

