Dahi Handi is a part of the celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami that takes place a day after the festival. This year, Dahi Handi will take place on August 19 and 20. During Dahi Handi, various teams come together to try and break a hanging pot filled with curd or butter. This is done to remember Lord Krishna and his friends who used to form a human pyramid to break the hanging pots in the neighbourhood to steal curd and butter. As you celebrate Dahi Handi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated cute HD images and wallpapers of Bal Gopal that you can download and send to one and all on this auspicious occasion. From 'Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagari Re' To 'Go Go Govinda', Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami With These Timeless Hindi Song Videos

Lord Krishna is also known as Govinda. Therefore, the teams participating in Dahi Handi are also known as govinda or govinda pathak. They practice in groups for the human pyramid formation several weeks in advance. These groups are known as mandals and they go around the local areas attempting to break as many pots as they can during the event. People share images of Bal Gopal with their loved ones on this day to wish them on the occasion of Dahi Handi. Here are HD images and wallpapers of Bal Gopal that you can download and send to all your friends and family as greetings for Dahi Handi 2022.

Dahi Handi 2022 Messages in Marathi

Dahi Handi Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Dahi Handi 2022 Messages in Marathi

Dahi Handi Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Dahi Handi 2022 Messages in Marathi

Dahi Handi Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Dahi Handi 2022 Messages in Marathi

Dahi Handi Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Check Out This Video for Dahi Handi 2022!

Bal Gopal or Lord Krishna was known for his love for butter and curd. He, along with his friends, used to steal curd and butter from his neighbourhood. Dahi Handi is one part of Krishna Janmashtami to signify the mischievous activities of Lord Krishna as the Makhan Chor. You can download these HD images and wallpapers depicting such acts of Lord Krishna and send them to all your loved ones as greetings for Dahi Handi 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Dahi Handi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2022 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).