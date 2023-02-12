Every year, Darwin Day is celebrated across the world on February 12. The special day commemorates the birthday of Charles Darwin, also popularly known as the ‘Father of Evolution’. On this day, countries across the world remember the contributions to science and also promote science in general. Darwin, an English naturalist, was a key figure that led the evolution of science. His scientific theory of evolution by natural selection formed the foundation of modern evolutionary studies. Darwin was born on 12 February 1809 at Shrewsbury, Shropshire, England. Scroll down to know more about the life of Charles Darwin, his achievements and more. Charles Darwin Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes and Sayings by the Naturalist That Will Help One Evolve as a Better Human.

Darwin Day History

Darwin’s day remembers the work and contribution of Charles Darwin and is marked every year on February 12. The first celebration of Darwin Day occurred in 1909 at the New York Academy of Sciences at the American Museum of Natural History. In 1909, more than 400 scientists and dignitaries from 167 countries met in Cambridge to honour Darwin's contributions. However, in the United States, Darwin Day became an official holiday in 2015.

According to records, California Representative Pete Stark introduced H. Res 81 to Congress designating February 12, 2011 as Darwin Day on February 9, 2011. The resolution termed Darwin "a worthy symbol of scientific advancement... and around which to build a global celebration of science and humanity." The resolution was a culmination of collaboration between Stark and the American Humanist Association.

On January 22, 2013, New Jersey Representative Rush D Holt, a nuclear physicist, introduced a resolution to the United States Congress designating February 12, 2013 as ‘Darwin Day’. Notably, it was Charles Darwin's 204th birthday that year. Later in 2015, Delaware's governor Jack Markell declared February 12 as ‘Charles Darwin Day’, making Delaware the first state in America to formally mark the occasion. On February 2, 2015, House Resolution 67, introduced by Representative Jim Himes in the United States House of Representatives designated February 12 as Darwin Day in the United States.

Darwin Day Significance

Charles Darwin is believed to be the founder of evolution science. His basic theory was presented in his books 'On the Origin of Species' and 'The Descent of Man'. Darwin Day was established to recognise the importance of science for the betterment of humanity. Darwin's theories were borne out and refined after his death as science had progressed by then. It was Darwin who concluded that through a process he called “natural selection” species that successfully adapted to meet the changing requirements of their natural habitat thrived, while those that failed to do so died off.

