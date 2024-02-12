Darwin Day is an annual celebration that is marked on February 12 to commemorate the birthday of Charles Darwin, who was born on February 12, 1809. The day is used to highlight Darwin's contributions to science and to promote science in general. Darwin Day is celebrated around the world. Darwin, the English naturalist, is best known for his groundbreaking contributions to the theory of evolution by natural selection. Darwin’s work, most notably presented in his seminal work ‘On the Origin of Species’, had a profound impact on the understanding of the diversity of life on Earth. As Darwin Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Charles Darwin Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by the Naturalist That Will Help One Evolve as a Better Human.

Darwin Day 2024 Date

Darwin Day 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, February 12.

Darwin Day History

In 1909, over 400 scientists and dignitaries from 167 countries met in Cambridge to honour Darwin's contributions. On February 12, 1909, the 100th birth anniversary of Darwin and the 50th anniversary of the publication of ‘On The Origin of Species’ were celebrated by the New York Academy of Sciences at the American Museum of Natural History. A bronze bust of Darwin was unveiled. On February 9, 2011, California Representative Pete Stark introduced H. Res 81 to Congress designating February 12, 2011 as Darwin Day.

Charles Darwin passed away on April 19, 1882, at age 73. On this day, events took place at Down House, in Downe on the southern outskirts of London where Darwin and members of his family lived from 1842 until the death of his wife, Emma Darwin, in 1896.

Darwin Day Significance

The mission of Darwin Day is to encourage people to reflect on the importance of scientific discovery, reason, and the ongoing pursuit of knowledge. The international day is often marked by various events, lectures, and activities organized by scientific and educational institutions around the world. These events aim to promote science education, critical thinking, and the appreciation of the scientific method. The celebration of Darwin Day is not only a recognition of Darwin's contributions but also serves as an opportunity to emphasize the significance of scientific inquiry and reasoning.

