Dattatreya Jayanti, also popularly known as Datta Jayanti, is an annual celebration that marks the birth anniversary of the Hindu deity Dattatreya (Datta). The deity is a combined form of the Hindu male divine trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, collectively known as Trimurti. Dattatreya Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day of the Margashirsha (Agrahayana) month, which corresponds to the month of December/January) in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Dattatreya Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 26. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 05:46 AM on December 26 and will end at 06:02 AM on December 27. Scroll down to learn more about the Dattatreya Jayanti 2023 Date, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and significance of the auspicious day.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2023 Date

Dattatreya Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 26. Next year, Datta Jayanti 2024 will take place on December 14.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2023 Timings and Shubh Muhurat

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 05:46 AM on December 26 and end at 06:02 AM on December 27.

Datta Jayanti Puja Rituals

On the day of Dattatreya Jayanti, devotees people take a bath early in the morning in holy rivers and observe a fast.

A puja of Lord Dattatreya is performed with flowers, incense, lamps, and camphor, and devotees worship Lord Dattatreya to seek his blessings.

Read Dattatreya's work and read the sacred books Avadhuta Gita and Jivanmukta Gita, which have God's discourse.

Devotees visit the temple, and special Lord Dattatreya Puja is performed by making offerings to the deity.

People also worship Lord Vishnu on this auspicious day of Purnima.

Datta Jayanti Significance

Dattatreya Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India, particularly in Maharashtra. Though Dattatreya is considered a form of all three deities, he is especially considered an avatar of Vishnu, while his siblings, the moon-God Chandra and the sage Durvasa, are regarded as forms of Brahma and Shiva, respectively. On this day, devotees also read other sacred texts like the Datta Prabodh (1860) by Kavadi Baba and the Datta Mahatmya by Param Pujya Vasudevananda Saraswati (Tembe Swami Maharaj), both of which are based on Dattatreya's life.

