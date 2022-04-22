Day of Silence is the annual observance that raises awareness about the bullying and harassment that people, especially kids, of the LGBTQAI community are subjected to. Organized by GLSEN, Day of Silence 2022 is being observed on April 22. The celebration of the Day of Silence is especially important in the current times, where people from the LGBTQAI community continue to be bullied for merely who they are. As we prepare to celebrate the Day of Silence 2022, it is important to understand the various ways that we can observe this day and be a better ally for the community. Lego Will Launch First LGBTQ Set In Celebration Of Pride Month: See Twitter Reactions On Rainbow-Coloured LGBTQ Toy Set.

History Of Day of Silence

The celebration of Day of Silence was started in 1996 and has been held every year, ever since. Since 2011 Day of Silence has been observed on the second Friday in the month of April. However, from 2018, the date of this observance has been varying, in 2018, it was observed on Friday, April 27, on April 24 in 2020, and on April 23 in 2021. Day of Silence 2022 will be observed on April 22, Friday, according to the GLSEN website.

Significance Of Observing Day of Silence

One key thing to remember as we prepare for this day is that people of any marginalized community do not require us to speak for them, but rather just the opportunity to speak for themselves and the empathy and attention from people to actually listen and understand what they have to say. The task on Day of Silence is no different. In fact, the name itself captures the one key ask for the observance of the Day of Silence - Silence from everyone else, so as to offer the stage to people of the LGBTQAI community to finally speak and be heard about all the struggles that they have been through. We hope that you do your bit to stand by the LGBTQAI community as we observe Day of Silence 2022.

