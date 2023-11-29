Even as we are getting over December 2022 and entering New Year 2023 with hope, we must know a few things about December 2023, especially if you are making some fancy plans for the Holiday Season of 2023! Just like every year, December 2023 is an important month filled with festivals and events and marks the celebration of the Holiday Season. Making early plans for Christmas 2023 and New Year’s Eve 2023 is sure to help you steal some attractive deals, especially if you plan to go abroad. And to help you to think and plan for it all, we have curated a complete list of the December 2023 Festivals Calendar that you must consider! List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

The month of December begins with an important annual international observance, which is World AIDS Day. This has been an annual observance since 1988 and is focused on raising awareness about HIV AIDS and helping people who live with this disease to have a comfortable life. Dry Days in India 2023 List in PDF For Free Download.

However, the main festivities in December come towards the last few weeks, since the observance of Winter Solstice on December 22. The annual holiday season for 2023 is sure to be exciting as Christmas 2023 offers a long weekend opportunity since December 25 falls on a Monday. The celebration is sure to be filled with happiness, love and light.

Complete December 2023 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event December 01, 2023 Friday World AIDS Day December 22, 2023 Friday Winter Solstice December 25, 2023 Monday Christmas December 31, 2023 Sunday New Year’s Eve

In addition, the month of December and the Year 2023 will end on a Sunday, making way for another long weekend, as January 1 2024, falls on a Monday. So, a quick use of four days of leave can ensure people have enjoyed more than ten days off to end 2023 in style!

