Delhi, November 26: Dev Deepawali, which is also popularly known as Dev Diwali, is a famous Hindu occasion celebrated every year with great fanfare and enthusiasm. The auspicious occasion is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. Dev Deepawali Utsav is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima and falls on the full moon day in the month of Kartik (October-November), about 15 days after Diwali. Dev Deepawali is primarily observed in the holy city of Varanasi, located on the banks of the Ganges River, in the state of Uttar Pradesh. This year, Dev Deepavali 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 26. The Pradoshakal Dev Deepavali Muhurat will be from 05:08 PM to 07:47 PM on November 26. The duration is 2 hours and 39 minutes.

Dev Deepawali History

The origins of the festival of Dev Deepawali are rooted in Hindu mythology. According to ancient texts, it is believed that on this day, gods and goddesses descend to Varanasi to bathe in the sacred waters of the Ganges. It is believed that the river becomes a pathway for the gods to descend to Earth. Several traditions of Dev Deepawali include Ganga Snan, aartis and rituals, lighting of lamps, and fireworks display, among others.

Dev Deepawali Traditions

On the day of Dev Deepawali, devotees wake up early in the morning to take a holy dip in the Ganges River. It is considered auspicious and spiritually significant to bathe in the river on this day, as it is believed that the waters are charged with divine energy.

Varanasi is adorned with beautiful decorations, including diyas (earthen lamps), candles, and colourful rangolis. Also, elaborate aartis are conducted at various ghats with chanting of hymns and devotional songs. Devotees offer prayers and seek blessings from the river goddess Ganga.

On Dev Deepawali, the steps of all the Ghats on the riverfront of the Ganges are lit with millions of earthen lamps. Not only the Ghats of Ganges but also all temples of Benares are lit with millions of Diya(s). As per religious beliefs, it is said that the Gods descend to Earth to bathe in the Ganges on the day of Dev Deepavali.

