Dev Deepavali is an auspicious Hindu festival of Kartik Poornima that is celebrated with great pomp and excitement in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Dev Deepavali falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika, which usually falls in November or December in the Gregorian calendar. Dev Deepavali 2023 will be celebrated this year on Sunday, November 26. The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. Dev Deepawali is also known by several other names like Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima and usually takes place fifteen days after the festival of Diwali. On this auspicious occasion of Dev Deepavali 2023, people draw colourful rangolis using vibrant colours and rangoli designs and brighten their houses during the festive season. We have you covered if you are looking for easy rangoli designs and quick rangoli patterns to make on Dev Deepavali 2023! Take a look at these Dev Deepavali 2023 rangoli designs that you can draw quickly and enhance the look of your house.

Rangoli Design For Dev Diwali

Dev Deepawali Rangoli Design

Kartika Purnima Rangoli Designs

The day of Dev Deepawali, also known as Dev Diwali, holds great significance in Hinduism. This year, the Pradoshakal Dev Deepavali Muhurat will be from 05:08 PM to 07:47 PM on November 26. The duration is 2 hours and 39 minutes. On this auspicious day, the steps of all the ghats on the riverfront of the Ganges River are lit with more than a million earthen lamps (diyas) in honour of Ganga. As per religious beliefs, it is said that the Gods descend to Earth to bathe in the Ganges on the day of Dev Deepavali.

