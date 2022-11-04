Dev Uthani Ekadashi is rendered in many names like Prabodhini Ekadashi, Devotthan Ekadashi, Vishnu-Prabodhini, Dev-Prabodhini Ekadashi, Devthan and Hari-Prabodhini. The Hindu festival is celebrated annually on the eleventh lunar day in the bright fortnight or Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. The day mainly falls during Gregorian October or November. According to Panchang, Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on Friday, 4 November. The Holy Day marks the culmination of Chaturmas, and it is believed that Lord Vishnu wakes up from his Yog Nidra state on the occasion of Prabodhini Ekadashi. Here we have brought you Prabodhini Ekadashi 2022 Rangoli designs and ideas that are a must-try this festive day! Tulsi Vivah 2022 Date and Significance: Know the Shubh Muhurat and Puja Rituals of the Marriage Ceremony Conducted Between Tulsi Plant and Lord Vishnu.

North Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh prominently celebrate Vishnu-Prabodhini. Some folks also observe a fast on the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, which is broken at the Parana time that falls after sunrise on the next day of the festival. It is also said that Lord Vishnu married Goddess Tulsi on this day which is why Hindus celebrate another pious observance of Tulsi Vivah. Along with fasting and worshipping and Yagya, the Devotthan Ekadashi celebration commemorates by making artistic rangoli designs. We have handpicked Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Rangoli patterns, the primary ritual for every Indian household.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Rangoli Ideas

Easy Prabodhini Ekadashi 2022 Rangoli Patterns

Devotthan Ekadashi 2022 Rangoli Videos

Rangoli Designs To Draw On Hari-Prabodhini 2022

Rangoli has been a part of all the major Hindu ceremonies and religious events. During Devotthan Ekadashi, the art form has a special significance. Moreover, married women offer sugarcane plants, conch shells, and leaves of the ‘Bael’ tree to Lord Vishnu and then plant a Tulsi sapling on the corridor of their house to perform the ceremonial marriage. The Rangoli styles can be drawn on the courtyard near the Holy Basil Plant or at the residence's entrance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2022 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).