Dhammachakra Pravartan Day or Dhammachakra Pravartan Din is marked annually on October 14. It is a very important observance marked enthusiastically by people of the Buddhist and Neo-Buddhist community. This day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of mass conversion of over 6 lakh people into Buddhism along with Dr Ambedkar. On 14 October 1956, at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, Dr BR Ambedkar along with 600,000 followers adopted Buddhism. So to celebrate this event, people do send across wishes, images, greetings and messages to each other. So ahead of Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020, we bring you some free images and wallpapers which you can download for free and send everyone. Check out the latest collection of Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din images, greetings and messages to send and mark this festival. Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know About Day Honouring Dr BR Ambedkar's Conversion to Buddhism.

Dhammachakra Pravartan Day is also called as DhammaChakra Anupravartan Din. It was one of the signs of marking a liberation from caste oppresion back then. To counter the constant oppression under Indian caste system Dr Ambedkar took the major step which became one of the most important historical events. So people who converted to Buddhism, do mark this event with much enthusiasm. Dhammachakra Pravartan Din images, greetings and messages are sent across to everyone to mark the day. And LatestLY gives you a collection of images and wallpapers which are available for free download. You can send them as WhatsApp messages or share as Facebook status or greetings for the day.

