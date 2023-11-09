Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is a special occasion for the Hindus as the day marks the start of Diwali. On this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, people light lamps and decorate their entrances with beautiful rangolis designs using vibrant colours to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Rangoli is an integral part of various Hindu festivals. It is made on the floor or ground using coloured rice, dry flour, flower petals, or colours. Rangolis are often created at the entrance of homes and temples to invite and welcome deities and positive energies. If you are looking for easy rangoli designs and quick rangoli patterns to make on Dhanatrayodashi 2023, here you go!

Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day (Trayodashi) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin. This year, Dhanteras 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, November 10. The Dhanteras Puja Muhurat will start from 05:14 PM and end at 07:12 PM. The duration of the puja will be 1 hour and 58 minutes. Look at these last-minute Dhanteras rangoli designs that you can draw easily without any hassle.

Dhanteras Special Rangoli Designs

Easy and Beautiful Dhanteras Rangoli Design

Simple Dhanteras Rangoli Designs

Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. The name of the occasion, 'Dhanteras', derived from the Sanskrit words "Dhan", which means wealth, and "Teras", which refers to the thirteenth day. This day holds great significance for Hindus, particularly business owners and those involved in financial activities. Try out these vibrant rangolis and enhance the beauty of your house!

