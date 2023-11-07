Happy Dhanteras to all! Dhanteras 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, November 10. The auspicious day is also popularly known as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi. People decorate their homes with traditional rangoli designs to welcome prosperity and good luck. If you want to decorate your house with easy rangoli designs and quick rangoli patterns on Dhanteras, here you go! Look at these Dhanteras rangoli designs that you can draw quickly and brighten up your house on the auspicious occasion of Dhantrayodashi. On the occasion of Dhanteras, create these beautiful rangolis to celebrate the festival. Here's a simple Dhanteras rangoli design you can try; look at the videos below. Diwali 2023 Rangoli Designs With Marigold Flowers To Brighten Up Your House on Deepavali (Watch Videos)

Rangoli is crucial in various Indian festivals like Diwali, Dhanteras, Pongal, Onam, and more. During these celebrations, rangoli is used to decorate homes and public spaces, adding to the festivities. Rangolis are often created at the entrance of homes, especially during festivals and special occasions, and are believed to bring positive energy and good luck into a home. Try these easy Dhanteras rangoli patterns and lighten up your house this festive season!

Simple Rangoli Designs

Beautiful Rangoli Designs

Dhanteras Rangoli Design Video

Dhanteras falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik, which usually corresponds to October or November in the Gregorian calendar. The Dhanteras Puja Muhurat this year will be from 05:14 PM to 07:12 PM. Happy Dhanteras 2023 to all!

