Dhanvantari Jayanti, also known as Dhanteras, is the celebration of the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, who is regarded as the physician of the gods and the god of Ayurveda in Hinduism. Dhanvantari is revered for his knowledge of traditional Indian medicine and is considered the source of Ayurvedic knowledge, emphasising natural healing and holistic well-being. As you celebrate Dhanvantri Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this auspicious day. Dhanteras 2023 Wishes, Greetings and Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Photos and Wallpapers To Share on the First Day of Diwali 'Dhanatrayodashi'.

Dhanvantari Jayanti typically falls on the 13th day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Ashwin (October or November), according to the Hindu calendar. It is observed two days before Diwali, the Festival of Lights. This year, Dhanvantri Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Friday, November 10. On this day, people pay homage to Lord Dhanvantari by performing special prayers and rituals. Many individuals visit Ayurvedic practitioners and offer prayers for good health and well-being. This occasion is also associated with the practice of purchasing valuable items like gold, silver, or utensils as a symbol of good luck and prosperity, much like Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the Diwali festival.

Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Dhanvantari Jayanti 2023

Dhanvantari Jayanti holds significance for those who believe in the healing and rejuvenating powers of Ayurveda, and it is a time for seeking blessings for good health and longevity. It serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining one's health and well-being and the traditional wisdom of Ayurvedic medicine. Wishing everyone a Happy Dhanvantari Jayanti 2023!

