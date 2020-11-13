Diwali Padwa falls on November 14 this year. Undoubtedly the biggest festival in India, Diwali is celebrated with much fun and fervour across the country. Of course, there are different customs and rituals as per the regions, but the essence of celebration remains the same. Diwali 2020 celebrations in Maharashtra kicked off with Vasu Baras on November 12. They observe a number of festivities such as Yam Deep Daan on Dhanteras, Abhyang Snan on Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, Padva and Bhaubeej. Here’s a collection of Diwali 2020 wishes in Marathi, Diwali Padwa images, Shubh Deepavali Marathi messages, Diwali Shubheccha greetings, SMS and more to celebrate Laxmi Pujan.

In most states of India, people commemorate Dhanteras as the first day of Diwali. But Maharashtra, along with Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh observes Vasu Baras or Govatsa Dwadashi as their first day of the five-day-long Diwali Padwa festival. It is followed by Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi and on the second day, Maharashtrian married women light a diya for each male member in the family. This ritual is called Yam Deep Dan. The third day is observed as Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali and on this day, people carry out Abhyang Snan. It is done early morning while Lakshmi Pujan takes place later in the evening. All these rituals are carried out keeping auspicious timings or shubh muhurat in mind.

Coming back to the latest and best Happy Diwali and Lakshmi Puja wishes in Marathi for you as well as your friends from the state. It is always nice to greet someone in their native language. The message tends to warm the receiver’s heart even more. No wonder, people search for wishes and greetings in various languages. Some of the keywords related to Diwali 2020 messages in Marathi are Diwali wishes in Marathi 2020, Diwali Padwa images, Diwali wishes in Marathi quotes, Diwali wishes in Marathi images, Diwali Padwa images in Marathi, Diwali greetings in Marathi, Diwali wishes in Marathi language, Diwali wishes in Marathi WhatsApp Status, Diwali wishes in Marathi HD Images download, Diwali Padwa pics, Diwali Padwa rangoli images, Diwali Padwa HD images download, and more.

Diwalichya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Navaa Gandh, Nava Vaas, Navya Rangolichi Navi Aaraas, Swapnantale Rang Nave, Aakaashaatle Asankhaya Dive. Diwali Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Diwalichya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: धनलक्ष्मी, धान्यलक्ष्मी, धैर्यलक्ष्मी, शौर्यलक्ष्मी, विद्यालक्ष्मी, कार्यलक्ष्मी, विजयालक्ष्मी, राजलक्ष्मी..या दिपावलीत या अष्टलक्ष्मी तुमच्यावर धनाचा वर्षाव करोत, शुभ दिपावली!

Diwalichya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pahila Diwa Lagel Dari, Sukhacha Kiran Yeil Ghari; Purn Hovot Tumcha Sarv Iccha, Tumha Sarvanna Diwalicha Hardik-Hardik Shubhecha!

Diwalichya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rangolichya Saptarangaat Sukhache Deep Ujadu De, Laxmichya Paavalanni Ghar Sukh Samruddhi Ne Bharu De… Diwali Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Happy Diwali (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Diwalichya Hardik Shubhechha

Happy Diwali (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: तुम्हाला दिवाळी च्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

Watch Video: Diwali 2020 Dates, Time & Puja Muhurat Of Dhanteras, Choti Diwali And Lakshmi Puja

How to Download Diwali Padwa 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Diwali Padwa 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. They are providing everything from Happy Diwali 2020 greetings to Shubh Deepavali messages along with Lakshmi Pujan wishes and messages. HERE is the download link. We wish you a very Happy Diwali 2020! Diwali Padwa Ki Hardik Shubheccha!

