Diwali is a widely celebrated festival in India. Every household is decorated like a new bride on the occasion of Diwali. With Diwali right around the corner, celebrated on November 4, 2021. It's time we bring some positive energy and festive flavour to the workplace. We cannot leave the office spaces dull during the 'Festival of Lights,' can we? After all, we call office spaces our second home. Apart from bringing good vibes to the office, these activities can be vital for team building.

Let's check out some creative and fun Diwali decoration ideas we have curated for you.

1. Colourful Flowers

Representative Image (Photo Credits: PxFuel)

During the festive seasons, markets get flooded with different flowers for decorations and puja rituals. These flowers can be used to amp up the corporate atmosphere to homey. Long garlands can be made with flowers to hang around the office and flower petals can be spread across the desks, petals can be lined with walls and ground and can be used to create beautiful designs around the diyas and even use for rangoli. Flower decoration will surely bring freshness to the workplace. Diwali 2021 Calendar With Dates in India: When Is Dhanteras, Lakshmi Pujan and Bhai Dooj This Year? Get Complete Deepavali Holiday Dates.

2. Diyas

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Diwali is incomplete with diyas. Various kinds of diyas are available in the markets. These diyas can be placed all over the ground space to light up the office. Incorporate these diyas with some flowers to create a mesmerising decor. Diwali 2021 Mithai Recipes: From Coconut Barfi to Mysore Pak, Traditional Sweets for To Celebrate Deepawali Festival.

3. Rangoli

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Rangoli decoration at the very entrance across the office floor looks quite beautiful. Rangoli can be made with colours or flowers, or even better, both. While the colour will add brightness, flowers will spread the freshness. Add some prosperity message. either way, it's guaranteed that Rangoli decor will leave a great first impression.

4. Torans

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Toran is the traditional and most preferred decorative item for any festive season. Torans are usually made with mango leaves and marigold flowers, but nowadays Torans made from various items like Paper, plastic, and fabric are available. Hang these Torans on the entrances and around the office space to bring the glow.

5. Hanging Streamers, Paper Rosettes and Kandils

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

These are DIY options for decor. These beautiful elements can be made in the office as a fun way to indulge the employees in something creative to enhance the team spirit and bring the joy of working together. If not, These decorative items are easily available on every street. Use them as a creative display or as a backdrop in the office to bring the glow.

It's a festive time, and in India, festivities come with breathtaking decorations that radiate positive energy all around. Decorate your office space using these ideas to enrich the festive mood. LatestLY wishes you a Happy Diwali 2021!

