The festival of lights is here! Hindus celebrate Diwali all over the world with great joy and delight. It falls during the Kartik month of the lunisolar calendar and is celebrated for five days across the country. While the first day begins with Dhanteras, the third day of the festive period is considered to be the most important of all! Diwali 2022 falls on October 24, Monday. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and perform auspicious puja for good luck and prosperity. Several rituals take place during Deepavali, commemorating Lord Rama's arrival to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. People clean their houses before Diwali and set up lights and draw rangoli to mark the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi in their homes. Footsteps of Lakshmi Mata are drawn on the holy festival to pay homage to the revered Hindu Goddess during this festive season. As you celebrate Diwali, adorn your abode with beautiful Lakshmi Mata footprints, rangoli and Lakshmi Pada Kolam patterns that we present to you below.

Along with other celebrations, drawing rangoli at the entrance of the houses is a custom that people follow during Diwali festivities. Beautiful drawings featuring lovely designs and Lakshmi Mata's patterns are made to mark the significance of this religious festival. Colourful powder, sand, flowers, rice and other materials are used to make rangoli on Diwali. While the main-day celebrations take place on Diwali, people start drawing rangolis well in advance to get all prepared and welcome Goddess Lakshmi to their abode. So, if you're looking for some easy and creative ways to draw Lakshmi Pada Kolam rangoli and the footprints of the Goddess, you've ended up at the right place. Scroll down to watch tutorial videos of Lakshmi Mata feet rangoli patterns for Diwali 2022! Diwali 2022 Rangoli Designs With Flowers: Beautiful Deepavali Rangoli Patterns With Marigold Flowers To Decorate Your Home This Festive Season Tastefully (Watch Videos)

Diwali 2022 Laxmi Feet Rangoli Designs

Lakshmi Mata Footprints Rangoli Ideas

Diwali 2022 Lakshmi Pada Kolam Patterns

Easy Diwali Pada Kolam Rangoli Ideas

Beautify your house with colourful rangoli designs and patterns for Diwali celebrations. Decide upon the lovely rangoli designs by watching the videos and choosing the right pick for you this Deepavali. Get all creative and decorate your house like never before!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2022 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).