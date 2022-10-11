Diwali is the most exciting time of the year for many people in and outside India who love to celebrate this Festival of Lights with full energy and positivity. Diwali 2022 is a five-day festival with plenty of rituals when all houses are lit up through the night with lights, diyas and candles. This year, it will be celebrated on October 24, Monday. These lights all around depict hope, success, knowledge and fortune. People love to host Diwali house parties, office parties and Melas or fairs on this occasion and everyone comes together to celebrate this grand festival, even by exchanging gifts and sending sweets and wishes to all their loved ones. With all the cleaning of houses and decorations at home, people also love to decorate their workspaces to bring some festive flavour to their offices. Here are some Diwali 2022 office bay decoration ideas from lights in a bottle to toran that you can try out to light up your workspace. Dhanteras 2022 Date & Gold Purchase Muhurat Timing: Know the Auspicious Time To Buy Gold on Dhanteras, the First Day of Diwali.

1. Paper Lanterns

Paper Lanterns for Diwali 2022 (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Lanterns add a special touch to the Diwali decorations, and if they are DIY lanterns made by the team, it lights up the place even more to show the team's effort. These come in many colours and even the use of Chinese lanterns can absolutely brighten the workplace up.

2. Lights In a Bottle

Lights in A Bottle (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

What is Diwali without lights and inserting fairy lights inside aesthetic bottles? You can keep these on your desk to keep reminding yourself that the festival of lights is here and it’s time for a proper celebration.

3. Diwali Toran

Toran for Diwali (File Image)

These decorative items are hung on top of doors or on walls and indicate that the Goddess is welcome at the place. They can be made from flowers, leaves, beads, threads and many other objects and bright colours are used for them, which absolutely lightens up the entrance and the interiors.

4. Rangoli

Rangoli (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Any festive occasion is incomplete without a Rangoli and Diwali celebrations definitely call for some beautiful Rangoli patterns adorning the entrance of the office. These can be made from flowers, coloured sand or other items. Take your pick!

5. Diyas or Candles

Diyas For Diwali (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Diwali is a festival of lights and diyas and candles especially light up any place, even floating candles. But in offices, these should be placed carefully to avoid any fire hazards.

6. Beautiful Flowers

Floral Decorations for Diwali 2022 (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

You can decorate your workstation and brighten it up a little more by bringing in a vase to go with the fresh flowers. You can also decorate other areas of the office with these flowers.

Diwali 2022 calls for sweets, celebrations and plenty of rituals to observe the auspicious occasion. The celebrations are not just limited to homes anymore and since we spend so much time working at our workstations, Diwali is the ideal time to deck up the desks and office interiors to enjoy proper festive vibes. You can check out these office bay decoration ideas to truly transform your office to make it livelier this Diwali. Happy Diwali 2022!

