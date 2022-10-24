Diwali is a major festival of Hindus which symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. It is celebrated in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. Diwali 2022 will be observed on Monday, October 24. It is a five-day celebration that starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. All five days are celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. Celebrating the festival of lights, we at LatestLY have curated some quotes, sayings, messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your friends and family as greetings to wish them Happy Diwali 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. When Is Diwali 2022? Date, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance, History – Know How Diwali Festival Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India.

Diwali is associated with regional traditions connecting the holiday to Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Ram and Sita, Vishnu, Krishna, Durga, Shiva, Kali, Hanuman, Kubera, Yama, Yami, Dhanvantri or Vishwakarma. It is the day when Lord Rama returned to his kingdom in Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after staying in exile for many years. As you celebrate Lord Rama’s homecoming, here are quotes, sayings, messages and wishes that you can download and send to your loved ones as greetings to wish them Happy Diwali 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Surya Grahan 2022 During Diwali Dos and Don’ts: From Sutak Timing to Puja Vidhi to Muhurat Coinciding With Govardhan Puja, Here’s How To Perform Rituals Auspiciously During Solar Eclipse.

Diwali 2022 Quotes, Sayings, Messages and Wishes

Happy Diwali 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Message Reads: “Wishing a Very Happy Diwali to You. May the Most Awaited Festive Season of the Year Leave You With Happy and Content Hearts.” – Unknown

Happy Diwali 2022 Warm Wishes (File Image)

Message Reads: “May the Celebrations of Diwali Never End for You and Fill Your Life With Happiness, Glory, Prosperity and Smiles. Wishing a Warm Diwali to You.” – Unknown

Happy Diwali 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Message Reads: “May You Enjoy the Festive Season of Diwali With Your Family and Friends and Welcome Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi Into Your Life. Happy Diwali.” – Unknown

Happy Diwali 2022 Messages (File Image)

Message Reads: “May the Bright and Sparkling Festival of Diwali Be Full of Enthusiasm and Surprises for You. Wishing You a Blessed Diwali With Your Loved Ones.” – Unknown

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes and Quotes (File Image)

Message Reads: “May the Sparkles of Fireworks and Cheers of Diwali Festivities Brighten the Coming Year for You. Happy Deepavali to You and Your Family.” – Unknown

How to Download Diwali 2022 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download the latest Dhanteras and Diwali 2022 WhatsApp Stickers on Play Store online. Here is the download link to get Happy Dhanteras 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Shubh Deepavali 2022 WhatsApp Stickers.

On this day, people clean and decorate their houses to welcome the goddess of prosperity, Lakshmi. They make beautiful rangolis and light candles and diyas outside their house. In the evening, they perform the Diwali Puja and celebrate by burning crackers. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali 2022!

