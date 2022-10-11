If you have changed your calendar dates to October, then you have to be ready to witness all the festivities and customs that are being marked by generations commemorating ancient rituals and legends. One such festival falling in the tenth month of the Gregorian calendar is Diwali, which is observed for five days by Hindus. The observance is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs across India to mark the spiritual victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and light over darkness. In the Hindu calendar, Diwali 2022 falls on October 24, Monday. To make sure you decorate your place with beautiful colours and flowers, we have brought you Diwali 2022 Rangoli designs made with marigold flowers that will surely harbinger good luck and positive vibes into your home. Diwali 2022 Office Bay Decoration Ideas: From Lights in a Bottle to Toran, 6 Ways You Can Light Up Your Workspace This Deepavali (View Pics).

Also known as the Festival of Lights, Deepavali or Divali, the event is widely associated with the worship of Devi Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, in the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartika. One of the key elements of the celebration is drawing Rangoli designs on the entrance of your homes right from the commencement of the festivities. In Hinduism, Rangoli art is a traditional form of welcoming fortune and good energy. Undoubtedly, its popularity has remained unaffected over the years. From competitions to holy days, the colourful art form made with powder, coloured rice, sand, paint or flowers is used to communicate messages and create awareness about the significance of the occasion. We have curated lovely and easy-to-make Diwali 2022 rangoli styles with yellow and orange marigold flowers to celebrate India's biggest festival. Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2022 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers to Share With Family and Friends.

Diwali 2022 Rangoli With Marigold Flowers

Latest Diwali Rangoli Ideas

Flower Rangoli For Diwali 2022

Rangoli Designs With Marigold Flowers

You may take reference from the above tutorial videos to draw rangolis on your floor for all five days of the Divali celebration. It is often said that rangoli is considered a very significant element of any auspicious festivity, which is believed to have spiritual perspectives and benefits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2022 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).