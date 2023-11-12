Shimla, November 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with soldiers in the remote and strategic area Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh, close to the India-China border. PM Modi shared his pictures with the soldiers on X, "Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces." Dressed in olive green, the Prime Minister interacted with soldiers.

Since 2014, PM Modi has been following his tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers. He last celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Himachal Pradesh on October 30, 2016. Lepcha falls in Lahaul-Spiti district, spread over 13,835 sq km. The climatic conditions in the entire district are harsh as much of the land falls under a cold desert where the mercury drops below minus 20 degrees Celsius during winter. Diwali 2023 Wishes: May This Festival Bring Joy, Prosperity and Wonderful Health to Everyone, Says PM Narendra Modi as He Greets Nation on Deepavali

After assuming the post of Prime Minister, PM Modi has been celebrating the festival of Diwali with the soldiers either on the International Border, or the Line of Actual Control or Line of Control. In 2014, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with the soldiers at Siachen Glacier, in 2015 he spent time with soldiers at Amritsar border; in 2016 he celebrated Diwali in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh and in 2017, he went to Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir. Diwali 2023 Wishes: ‘Pledge for Nation Building,’ President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Greet Nation on Deepawali

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Soldiers

Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces. pic.twitter.com/7vcFlq2izL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023

In 2018, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with the Army personnel in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand while in 2019 he went to Rajouri in Jammu, in 2020 he celebrated Diwali in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer; in 2021 he celebrated Diwali in J&K's Nowshera and last year he spent time with Indian Army soldiers in Kargil during Diwali.

